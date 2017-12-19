Football: National squad faces Uruguay in opening match of China Cup

The Czech national football squad has drawn Uruguay in its opening match at the China Cup. The tournament, being held for the second time, kicks off in Nanning, China, in March 2018. Three days later, Karel Jarolím’s men will face either the home side or Wales, depending on their results. The Czech Republic played against Uruguay twice in the FIFA Confederations Cup in 1997, finishing third.
The South American team includes star forwards such as Luis Suárez, who plays for Barcelona and Edinson Cavani who plays for Paris St. Germain. Uruguay is treating the tournament as a warm-up for this summer’s World Cup.
