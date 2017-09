Prestigious French magazine L'Equipe has ranked 21-year-old Czech striker Patrik Schick 20th in the world in its list of top 50 football players up to age of 21. The top spot went to Marco Asensio of Real Madrid.

Schick is on loan to Roma who will buy him by the end of one year from Sampdoria for an estimated 42 million euros. Last season, he scored 11 goals in the top flight.