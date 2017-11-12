Football: Czechs beat Qatar in Doha mini tournament

Broadcast in English
Broadcast Archive
In football, the Czech team has won a mini tournament in Doha, after
beating Qatar 1:0 on Saturday. The goal was scored in the first half by
Antonín Barák.
In their first appearance, Czechs beat former World Cup competitor Iceland
2:1.
