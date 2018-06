Czech football team defeated Nigeria 1:0 in the last international friendly match ahead of the World Cup in Russia, which took place in Vienna on Wednesday. Czechs dominated the first half of the match with the goal scored by Tomáš Kalaš in the 25th minute of play.

The Czech Republic failed to reach the World Cup, which begins next week. Their campaign to try to qualify for the 2020 European Championships will get underway after the summer.