Football: Czech squad comes third in China Cup

The national football squad finished third of four teams in the 2018 China Cup. After getting off to a losing start against Uruguay on Friday (2:0), the team downed hosts China 4:1, with all four of the Czech team’s goals coming in the second half.
China had opened the scoring in the fifth minute.
Wales face Uruguay in the final in Nanning on Monday.
