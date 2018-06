Czech football club Dukla Prague has sacked Jaroslav Hynek, the team’s manager since September 2016, following a disappointing season. He had guided Dukla to a respectable 7th-place finish in the 2016–17 season, and in May 2017 was signed to a new two-year contract. But this year the club slid to an 11th-place finish in the Czech First League, and his contract was cut short. Hynek took over as Dukla manager when Jaroslav Šilhavý left for Slavia Prague, last year's champions.