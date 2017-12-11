Football: Čech criticises teammates in Southampton draw

Jan Velinger
11-12-2017
Arsenal football goalkeeper Petr Čech criticised his teammates suggesting that many of the players weren’t fully prepared against Southampton, with who they trailed from the third minute on Sunday.

The Gunners’ Giroud equalised late for the team to salvage a point.

Čech told Match of the Day that Arsenal “deserved to get a point for the second half performance” Express.co.uk reported. The London club is fifth in the Premier League standings.

