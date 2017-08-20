Football: Čech, Arsenal, suffer first loss of season

Goalkeeper Petr Čech and Arsenal were handed an unexpected defeat by Stoke on Saturday - the Gunners' first loss of the season. Debutant Jese Rodriguez scored seconds into the second half, despite Arsenal otherwise dominating, with ball possession at 78 percent by the end of the match. The Gunners had one goal disallowed and trainer Arsene Wenger complained his club should also have been awarded a penalty. Arsenal had won their season opener against Leicester by a score of 4:3.