Football: Čech, Arsenal, down CSKA 4:1

London football club Arsenal downed opponents CSKA Moscow on Thursday night by a score of 4:1 in their first leg match-up in the quarterfinals of the Europa League. Petr Čech was in goal for the Gunners, his first appearance in the Europa League this season after the team’s designated goalkeeper for the competition, David Ospina, suffered an ankle injury.

The second leg of the quarterfinal is in Moscow in a week’s time.