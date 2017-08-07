French midfielder Jonathan Biabiany has joined football club Sparta Prague on season-long loan for one year from Italian club Inter Milan with Czech club holding an option to make the move permanent. The winger, who re-joined Inter for a third spell at San Siro as a free agent two years ago, completed his move to the Czech Republic on Monday. Biabiany made 20 Serie A appearances in his first season back at Inter, but only got one top-flight outing last season. The 29-year-old has also had three spells at Parma, as well as representing Modena and Sampdoria.
