Football: Arsenal draw 0:0 against Chelsea

Jan Velinger
18-09-2017
Football club Arsenal earned their first league point at Stamford Bridge in six years, drawing 0:0 against Chelsea on Sunday. It was the second clean sheet of the season for former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Čech, in his second year with the Gunners.

Pedro missed Chelsea's best chance in the first half when he raced clear but was blocked by the Czech keeper.

 
 
 
 
