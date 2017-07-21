Footballer Patrik Schick’s agent Pavel Paska has revealed that all cards are on the table concerning the player’s possible transfer from Sampdoria, suggesting the Czech forward could still sign with any of several clubs, including Juventus, Liverpool, Rome or Inter Milan. According to the Italian media, Inter has expressed significant interest in the 21-year-old forward. It was widely expected that Schick would sign with Juventus until a medical this week revealed a potential cardiac issue. Paska denied it was a heart condition as had been reported by some media. The player was taking a five-week rest holiday ordered by the doctor following what his agent described as a “gruelling season”. Italian football website Calciomercato.com reported that Schick could reach a deal worth 30 million euros (paid over two years) with Inter provided he passed a medical with the club.