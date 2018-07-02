Food-poisoning incident at Karlovy Vary Film Festival

Daniela Lazarová
02-07-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Around forty visitors to the Karlovy Vary Film Festival were treated for food poisoning at the weekend after eating at one of the festival stalls, the ctk news agency reported.All received medical attention at the Karlovy Vary hospital and were released within hours.

The incident is being investigated by the local hygiene authorities. It is thought that contaminated water may have been the problem.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 