Food-poisoning incident at Karlovy Vary Film Festival

Around forty visitors to the Karlovy Vary Film Festival were treated for food poisoning at the weekend after eating at one of the festival stalls, the ctk news agency reported.All received medical attention at the Karlovy Vary hospital and were released within hours.
The incident is being investigated by the local hygiene authorities. It is thought that contaminated water may have been the problem.
Merkel calls Sudeten German expulsion “immoral”, drawing Czech ire
Czech ice hockey fans cry foul over new national team jersey design, players slowly warm to it
Czechs increasingly satisfied with life but also less tolerant towards minorities
Czech President, Communist Party leader openly reject foreign minister nomination
David Short and Czechoslovakia: love begins with the verb