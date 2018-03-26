Flu epidemic over

The number of patients ill with the flu in Prague has fallen below 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents, meaning that the most recent flu epidemic is over in the capital. Since last autumn, 67 patients had to be hospitalised due to flu-related health complications; 17 people died.

The news was confirmed by Prague’s Hygiene Office; the largest drop in the number of cases was in schoolchildren between the ages of six and 14.