Flu claims 10 lives in Prague since start of year

Ten people in Prague this year have died from flu-related illnesses, nine of them above the age of 60, while 30 people had to be treated in emergency wards or intensive care. The news was confirmed by the chief hygiene office in the Czech capital. The number of those infected with acute respiratory illness is roughly the same as a week ago, around 1,250 patients per 100,000.

To try and curb the flu epidemic and protect other patients in hospital, most hospitals but also many pensioners’ homes have banned visits.