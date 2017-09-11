Five under investigation in connection with weapons theft

Jan Velinger
11-09-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Police are investigating five people for the theft of weapons and explosives from around the now defunct munitions storage site in Vrbětice in the Zlín area. Two of the suspects have been charged with the criminal possession of a weapon which carries a sentence of up to eight years behind bars. The suspects are believed to have tried to sell some weapons to others. The police have said the motive was primarily financial.

The Vrbětice munitions depot was partly destroyed by deadly explosions in the autumn of 2014 which claimed the lives of two employees. The area remained highly unstable and dangerous, requiring a perimeter watched by the police and the Czech military. Later, truckloads of surviving weapons and other material were eventually removed.

Related articles
Photo: Czech Television

Czech Republic takes legal action over EU firearms directive

The Czech Republic has filed a lawsuit with the European Court of Justice against a new European Union directive restricting possession…
Photo: Sgaba, CC BY-SA 3.0 Unported

Czech lawmakers get fired up after approval for new European gun rules

Proposals for stricter European gun rules achieved almost the impossible by uniting Czech MEPs and creating a broad front of domestic…
Photo: Czech Television

Interior minister: Czech Republic would file lawsuit against tightened EU firearms directive

Czech Interior Minister Milan Chovanec is taking the battle over whether to give Czech firearms holders the right to use their weapon…
More
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 