Five Romanians among victims of explosion in Kralupy nad Vltavou

Five of the six people who were killed in an explosion at a chemical plant in Kralupy nad Vltavou, north of Prague, on Thursday, were Romanian nationals. The news was announced by the Romanian foreign ministry, the AFP agency reported on Friday.
Representatives of the Romanian embassy in the Czech Republic have already visited Prague’s Vinohrady hospital to make sure there are no more Romanian workers among those injured by the blast.
