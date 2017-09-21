Five Czech researchers awarded prizes by grant foundation

Five Czech researchers have been awarded prizes this year by one of the country’s main grant institutions, the Czech Science Foundation.
The five comprise an informatician, biochemist, astronomer, archaeologist, and a hydro biologist.
Three of the winners are women, which the head of the foundation, Alice Valkárová, said was a promising pointer for the future.
Senator to take strict new foreigners’ law to court
Prague says top EU court verdict will not change country’s stand on migrant quotas
Federer arrives in Prague ahead of first Laver Cup
Young Czech fulfils his dream of living in medieval fortress
Czech doctors helping thousands of refugees in Jordan