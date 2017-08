The first round of presidential elections is set to take place on January 12 and 13. The head of the Upper House, the Senate, Milan Štěch, announced the date on Wednesday. Among the candidates for the post is the current head of state, Miloš Zeman, lyricist Michal Horáček and Jiří Drahoš, a former head of the Academy of Sciences, who have all already collected 50,000 signatures needed to officially register as candidates. The deadline for the registration for the campaign is November 7.