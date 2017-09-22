First Laver Cup begins in Prague

The first Laver Cup tennis team competition pitting Europe against the rest of the world opens in Prague on Friday with Marin Cilic playing against Frances Tiafoe in Prague's 02 Arena.

In the three-day tournament, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Tomáš Berdych, Alexander Zverev and Cilic will represent Europe, while John Isner, Sam Querrey, Jack Sock, Tiafoe, Nick Kirgios and Denis Shapovalov will play for Team World.

On Friday, the singles matches Thiem vs Isner and Zverev vs Shapovalov and the doubles match of Nadal and Berdych against Kirgios and Sock will follow.

On Saturday, Nadal, Federer and Berdych will meet Querrey, Sock and Kyrgios in singles matches. Who will play against whom is to be announced only on Saturday morning.

The team reaching 13 points will win the Laver Cup.