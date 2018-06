The first quadruplets in 15 years were born in the Czech Republic last week. The three girls and a boy – named Anežka, Monika, Klára and Ondřej – were born at Prague’s Motol teaching hospital, representatives said on Monday. The births went smoothly and all the babies are reportedly doing well.

The quadruplets are the 22nd to have been born in this country since 1950. The only quintuplets ever born in the Czech Republic turned five recently.