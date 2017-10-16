First Czech open prison starts to operate

A pilot project of a so-called open prison is launched in the Czech Republic on Monday. The minimum-security prison is located in Jiřice in the region of Nymburk and is inspired by a prison on Norway’s Bastoy Island.

The purpose of the facility, which resembles a small self-sustaining village, is to prepare detainees for life outside prison. Prisoners will be there without guards, only in the presence of educators or psychologists.

The open prison cost nearly 30 million crowns and can currently accommodate 32 people, Jakub Říman from the justice ministry told the Czech News Agency on Monday.