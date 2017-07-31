Some 40 firefighters on Monday responded to a fire in a large field near Zhoř in the district of Tachov, which saw traffic on the nearby D5 highway disrupted. The fire, about a kilometre in length, threatened to spread to nearby forest. The firefighters responding at the scene included professionals as well as volunteers.
“My granny always called them ‘the boys’” – how Kubiš and Gabčík were taken in by England’s Ellison family
Video of Čech, warning fellow Arsenal players not to lift trophy, gains attention of fans
Mushroom app appeals to those in the dark
Prague and London swop notes on Brexit priorities
My Prague – Jiří Fajt