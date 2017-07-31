Firefighters try to keep fire in field in Tachov area at bay

Some 40 firefighters on Monday responded to a fire in a large field near Zhoř in the district of Tachov, which saw traffic on the nearby D5 highway disrupted. The fire, about a kilometre in length, threatened to spread to nearby forest. The firefighters responding at the scene included professionals as well as volunteers.

 
 
 
 
 
