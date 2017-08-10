The post of fire service attaché has been created at the Czech embassy in the Slovak capital Bratislava, the daily Lidové Noviny reported on Thursday. The creation of the post was confirmed by the fire service spokeswoman who added that Slovakia was considering a similar post in Prague. The attaché would be responsible for planning joint operations, training and education and improve communications, she added. The paper commented that the Bratislava embassy appears to be used for various dubious posts which appear to look like ‘jobs for the boys.’