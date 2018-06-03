Fire brigades mark centenary with show by Vltava in Prague

Ian Willoughby
03-06-2018
Fire officers from around the country took part in a spectacular show combining water hoses, coloured lights and music on the banks of the Vltava river in Prague on Saturday evening. More than 1,000 officers from 200 fire brigades took part in the event, which was held to celebrate the centenary of the foundation of Czechoslovakia.

Thousands of locals and tourists watched the 30-minute show, which took place on embankments between the capital’s Jirásek and Palacký bridges and culminated with fireworks.

