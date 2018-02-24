Fire at Mochov plant finally contained

Daniela Lazarová
24-02-2018
A fire that raged at a cooling plant in Mochov, east of Prague, for two days was brought under control on Saturday evening, the ctk news agency reported. Fire fighters remain at the site to make sure the fire does not rekindle from hot embers. It is not clear when investigators will be able to enter the site.The damage is expected to exceed 100 million crowns.

