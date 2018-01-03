Finance minister to halt subsidies to controversial Stork’s Nest project

Finance Minister Alena Schillerová will propose to exclude expenditures from the controversial Stork’s Nest project from an EU programme for the Central Bohemian region. The minister made the statement at a press conference on Wednesday. The European Commission called on the Czech Republic to do so already in December last year.

The case of an alleged EU subsidy fraud in the Stork’s Nest farm and hotel complex, owned by Prime Minister and ANO leader Andrej Babiš, was investigated by the European Anti-Fraud Office, known as OLAF. The report, which has not yet been made fully public, is currently being assessed by the European Commission.

Eleven people, including Babiš and his deputy Jaroslav Faltýnek, have been charged in connection with the affair. The pair have parliamentary immunity after being elected in October and the Czech lower house is to decide on whether to allow them to face trial in connection with the matter. They deny any wrongdoing.