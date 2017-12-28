Finance minister says seeking legal guidance on publication of Stork’s Nest fraud report

Minister of Finance Alena Schillerová said on Thursday that it was seeking legal advice on what aspects of the Stork’s Nest report it could release.

Without such advice parts of the report by the EU anti-fraud report could not be released, she said. The minister added that with the appropriate clearance, parts of the report could be published with a matter of days.

She added that she herself had not read the report, said to be around 50 pages long and in English. Schillerová explained that the ministry has also sought permission from the EU anti-fraud office, OLAF, to publish the report.

The contents and timing of the release of the findings could play a role in a vote of confidence in the government of ANO leader Andrej Babiš due to take place on January 10. The report should suggest whether Babiš or those close to him were involved in fraud using EU funds.