Finance minister: Czech 2017 budget could end with small surplus

This year’s state budget, including EU subsidies, could end up with a surplus of up to 10 billion crowns, Czech Finance Minister Ivan Pilný said in a debate programme on Czech Television on Sunday. Excluding money from European Union funds, the minister estimates the budget should in with a mild deficit around 10 billion crowns.

The state budget surplus rose at the end of October to a yearly high of 26.5 billion crowns, but dropped from last year’s 98.3 billion-crown surplus because of reduced EU subsidies.The budget approved for this year envisages a deficit of 60 billion crowns.