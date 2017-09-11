Filtration system at hippo pavilion at Prague Zoo to undergo renovation

The hippo pavilion at Prague Zoo is to undergo renovation the director of the zoo, Miroslav Bobek, has confirmed, and will cost at least 10 million crowns. The bill is to be covered by the City of Prague. Renovation of the pavilion will include changes to the filtration system; the water is currently so clouded that the animals are hard to see when they swim.

The pavilion is relatively new (construction began in 2010) and was built at a cost of 173 million crowns but problems with the filtration system arose early on, requiring additional investments.