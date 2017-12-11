Filmmaker Drahomíra Vihanová dies at 87

Czech filmmaker, documentarist and screenwriter Drahomíra Vihanová has died at the age of 87. Prague’s FAMU film school confirmed that Mrs Vihanová, a native of Moravský Krumlov, passed away on Sunday after suffering from a short illness. The director belonged to the golden 60s generation of the Czech New Wave, completing studies at Prague’s FAMU and working alongside filmmakers such as Frantíšek Vláčil and Otakar Vávra.

Her drama debut, Squandered Sunday (from 1969) was banned for political reasons by the communists and only screened 20 years later, after the fall of the regime in 1989.

In 1994, Vihanová directed Pevnost (The Fortress) with Hungarian actor György Cserhalmi and Miroslav Donutil in lead roles