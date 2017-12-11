Filmmaker Drahomíra Vihanová dies at 87

Jan Velinger
11-12-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech filmmaker, documentarist and screenwriter Drahomíra Vihanová has died at the age of 87. Prague’s FAMU film school confirmed that Mrs Vihanová, a native of Moravský Krumlov, passed away on Sunday after suffering from a short illness. The director belonged to the golden 60s generation of the Czech New Wave, completing studies at Prague’s FAMU and working alongside filmmakers such as Frantíšek Vláčil and Otakar Vávra.

Her drama debut, Squandered Sunday (from 1969) was banned for political reasons by the communists and only screened 20 years later, after the fall of the regime in 1989.

In 1994, Vihanová directed Pevnost (The Fortress) with Hungarian actor György Cserhalmi and Miroslav Donutil in lead roles

Related articles
Photo: Second Run DVD

Fresh release for “chilling” classic The Cremator

Juraj Herz’s The Cremator, originally released in 1969, is often regarded as one of the greatest films ever made in Czechoslovakia.…
Photo: Miloš Turek

Steampunk robot photographer one of many Christmas season attractions at Karel Zeman Museum

With the Christmas season underway many of Prague’s museums and galleries are offering special events and programs, among them a museum…
'Modrý den' by Vladimír Sís, photo: archive of Military History Institute Prague

How the army became a “workshop” for cinema during communism

František Vláčil, Karel Kachyňa, Vojtěch Jasný, Jiří Menzel and several more of the greatest ever Czech film directors honed their…
More
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 