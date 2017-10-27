Filming of Na střeše will pay tribute to Jan Tříska, says production team

The producers of the film Na střeše have said the project will go into production next spring and will, they said, pay tribute to actor Jan Tříska, who had been due to act in the movie but was fatally injured in a fall from Prague’s Charles Bridge roughly a day before filming was to begin.

The team said they would aim for the film to premiere next October, the original target date. Out of respect to the Mr Tříska, the production has not yet said who will be playing the role. Tříska died in hospital on September 25th.