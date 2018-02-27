Filip to stand again for Communists after u-turn

The leader of the Communist Party, Vojtěch Filip, says he will stand again for the position of chairman. After the Communists had their worst ever showing in a general election in October, Mr. Filip said he would not run again for the post he has held since 2005.

The party came fifth with less than 8 percent in the last elections. Leaders subsequently called an extraordinary congress in April at which all leadership positions will be up for grabs.

Mr. Filip said that he was the longest serving chairman of any party in the lower house and that making changes could involve risks for the Communists.