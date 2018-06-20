Filip: Babiš to name ministers after Zeman-Poche meeting

ANO’s prime minister-designate Andrej Babiš will not announce the names of the ministers in his planned cabinet until after a meeting between President Miloš Zeman and the Social Democrats’s choice nominee for the foreign affairs portfolio, Miroslav Poche. That’s according to Communist leader Vojtěch Filip, who was speaking prior to a meeting with Mr. Babiš on Tuesday evening.

ANO and the Social Democrats are attempting to form a minority coalition supported by the Communists on key votes. However, ANO, the Communists and the president are against Mr. Poche’s nomination. Mr. Zeman is due to meet Mr. Poche and other cabinet nominees on Friday.

The Social Democrats’ leader Jan Hamáček and Mr. Babiš also met on Tuesday evening but refused to comment on their discussion afterwards.