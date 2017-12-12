Fiala: Civic Democrats will not back minority government

The Civic Democrat leadership, meeting on Monday, confirmed that the party, the second-largest in the lower house, will not back ANO leader Andrej Babiš’ proposed minority government. Civic Democrat chairman Petr Fiala confirmed the party’s position, although he is to meet with Prime Minister Babiš next week.

The newly-appointed Prime Minister Babiš will meet with all parties in the hopes of drumming up support for a cabinet made up of ANO and unaffiliated ministers.

Mr Fiala said he looked forward to learning more about the new government’s policy proposal, not least ideas his party would consider “good and reasonable” for the Czech Republic.