Fewest fatal accidents on Czech roads since 1961

Last year saw the lowest number of road fatalities in the Czech Republic since 1961, when the police began tracking the statistic.
The head of the Traffic Police Tomáš Lerch confirmed on Friday that last year saw 502 fatal road accidents, 43 fewer than the previous year. 2017 saw more traffic accidents in total: 103,821 – up by 4,957.
