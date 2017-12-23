Ferry service starts at spot where Prague bridge collapsed

A new ferry went into operation on Saturday at the spot in Prague where a footbridge collapsed earlier this month. The small ferry, which is free of charge, runs from the island Císařský ostrov to Troja, the location of Prague’s zoo.
Four people were injured, two seriously, when the footbridge collapsed three weeks ago. The causes of the collapse are still being investigated.
The Prague authorities are planning to replace the structure with a new bridge.
