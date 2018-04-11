Fed Cup nominations announced for semi-finals against Germany

Fed Cup team captain Petr Pála on Wednesday announced the nominations for the semi-finals of the women’s team event in which the Czech Republic will play Germany. Petra Kvitová, Karolína Plíšková and Barbora Strýcová were selected by Pála for the singles. The semi-finals are scheduled for April 21 and 22 in Stuttgart.
