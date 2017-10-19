FAU files criminal complaint against Financial Administration

The Opava based company FAU has filed a criminal complaint against the country’s Financial Administration in connection with steps taken that led to its bankruptcy in October of last year.

The company’s legal representative Alfred Šrámek said there was reason to believe that the Financial Administration had not acted independently but had followed someone’s orders. Šrámek said the evidence pointed to ANO leader and former finance minister Andrej Babiš.

An audio recording surfaced online some time ago in which Andrej Babiš, who was finance minister at the time, said “his people” were putting pressure on the firm. It is not clear with whom he was speaking or how the recording was taped.

Mr Babiš himself has filed a criminal complaint against an unknown perpetrator, saying it was a scandal that the country’s finance minister had been wiretapped.