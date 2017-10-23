Farský to head Mayors and Independents’ deputies’ group

Jan Farský, election leader for the Mayors and Independents which won six seats in the new parliament at the weekend, will head his grouping’s deputies’ club, while deputy leaders will be Vít Rakušan and Věra Kovářová, the party revealed on Monday.

At their first meeting since the election, the group of six agreed not to change its earlier position not to enter into government with landslide election winners ANO, led by Andrej Babiš.

While not willing to enter into a coalition with ANO, Mr Farský said there were important issues such as digitalization and education, which needed to be debated across the political spectrum, where he said a broad political consensus was needed.