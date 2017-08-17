Farmers, who suffered losses due to this year’s drought, could receive compensation to the tune of 1.2 billion crowns, agriculture minister Marian Juerčka said on Wednesday. He added that the losses will be calculated within the next two or three weeks. According to the Czech Statistical Office, the harvest of grain this year will be 13.2 percent lower than in the previous one. The quality of the grain is also expected to be lower due the dry weather.
