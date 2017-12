The head of one of the biggest farmers' associations, the Zěmědelský Svaz, has called for a cut in the basic rate of Value Added Tax for food and fruit.

Martin Pýcha suggest a cut to between seven and 10 percent should apply at least to basic foodstuffs. The reduced rate of VAT in the Czech Republic is currently 10 percent.

So far the government of ANO leader Andrej Babiš has not signalled any willingness to cut VAT rates in its government programme.