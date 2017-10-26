Family of Czech singer turn down honour from head of state

The son of deceased Czech singer Věra Špinarová has refused the national honour that head of state Miloš Zeman wanted to award her on Saturday’s national day, the Czech News Agency reported. Son Adam Pavlík said he was convinced his mother would not have accepted the award and would not have regarded it as important. He added that his mother did not like president Zeman and did not regard him as representative of the nation as a whole. President Zeman indicated during a recent tour of Moravia that Špinarová, who died in March at the age of 65, was on the list of those to be awarded at a ceremony on Saturday.