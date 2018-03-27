Faltýnek: Coalition talks waste of time if Social Democrats reject Babiš

If the Social Democrats insist on ANO leader Andrej Babiš not heading a coalition of the two parties then there is no point holding talks on forming a government, ANO’s Jaroslav Faltýnek said on Tuesday. Social Democrats chairman Jan Hamáček said that his party wished to discuss Mr. Babiš’s remaining in government as they have issues with the fact he is facing criminal charges of abusing EU subsidies.
Mr. Faltýnek said Mr. Babiš was ANO’s only candidate for prime minister. The winning party received almost 30 percent of the vote in elections in October. The Social Democrats got less than 7.5 percent and finished sixth.
There have been suggestions the two groupings could form a minority government supported by the Communists during key votes.
