Faltýnek: ANO to first hold coalition talks with hitherto partners

ANO’s first deputy chairman, Jaroslav Faltýnek, says the party will first discuss forming a new government with their partners in the outgoing Czech government, the Social Democrats and the Christian Democrats. But Mr. Faltýnek said ANO would also sit down with all the other parties that had made it into the Chamber of Deputies. He said ANO chief Andrej Babiš should become prime minister in the next government.

Two of Mr. Faltýnek’s party colleagues, cabinet members Karla Šlechtová and Dan Ťok, say they would prefer to avoid entering government again with the Christian Democrats.