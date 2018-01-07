Faltýnek: ANO could form majority government before second confidence vote

ANO could form a majority government ahead of a second vote of confidence in the Chamber of Deputies, the party’s Jaroslav Faltýnek said on Czech Television on Sunday. ANO concede that their minority one-party government will not win an initial vote of confidence scheduled for Wednesday.
At present ANO only have the backing of their own 78 deputies in the 200-seat lower house. The Communist Party, with 15 seats, will decide on their position on Tuesday.
Mr. Faltýnek said that it might happen that ANO would be able to form a majority cabinet ahead of a second confidence vote. He said the party would begin talks with other parties immediately after Wednesday’s ballot.
ANO leader Andrej Babiš has said he would prefer a minority government even in the case of a second vote.
