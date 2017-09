The Czech national soccer team manager Karel Jarolím has called up only one uncapped player, Olomouc’s Šimon Falta, for two World Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan and San Marino. The midfielder, who is 24, has scored three goals and made one assist for his club this season.

The Czechs final World Cup qualifiers games, in Baku on October 5 and in San Marino three days later, will be of little consequence as Jarolím’s men are already out of the running for Russia 2018.