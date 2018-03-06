Fake precious gems uncovered in National Museum collection

Some of the “precious gems” in the collection of the National Museum in Prague are in fact artificial imitations, Hlídací pes reported. The fakes include ordinary cut glass standing in for a five-carat diamond, while a purported 19-carat sapphire was in fact created in a laboratory, the news site said.

The deputy head of the museum’s collecting and exhibiting department, Michal Stehlík, said some fake gems had been uncovered but more work was needed. There are around 5,000 items in the institution’s precious stones collection.