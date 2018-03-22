Explosion at chemical plant kills six, two injured

Six people are reported dead and two injured in an explosion at a chemical plant in Kralupy nad Vltavou, north of Prague. The two injured are reported to be in stable condition and were transported to Prague‘s Vinohrady hospital, which specializes in burns.

The head of the local fire brigade said a storage tank had exploded on the premises, but there was no danger of other explosions. People in the vicinity have been assured they are not in danger and that no toxic substances were released into the environment. The cause of the accident is being investigated.