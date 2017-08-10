An 18 month conditional sentence has been delivered on a legal expert found guilty of manipulating the facts in a high profile case of an infamous lobbyist involved in a traffic accident. Jiří Dolečkov, the 84-year-old court recognised traffic expert was also fined 7,800 crowns. Dolečkov’s controversial evidence was in favour of famous political and business mover and shaker Roman Janoušek after he was accused of running down a pedestrian in Prague. Dolečkov argued that charges should not have been brought. Janoušek was eventually sentenced to four and a half years in prison. The case put the spotlight on the selection and testimony of court recognised experts. An appeal is possible.